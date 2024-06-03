LUCKY BREAK FOR HASMUNIRAH AS SHE SUBSTITUTES FOR TEAMMATE ON HAJ

SEPANG, National women's para lawn bowler Hasmunirah Maliki has described her victory at her debut in the 2024 World Championship in South Africa as a stroke of luck, replacing her teammate, Jariah Zakaria, who is currently performing the Haj pilgrimage in Makkah. Hasmunirah admitted that she never expected to win at the world championship in Ekurhuleni, especially after receiving a last-minute call to shoulder the heavy duty of replacing Jariah, who won bronze at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. "I am grateful and speechless after winning at the World Championship. It was quite surprising to be able to compete because I was informed by the team to replace Jariah a week before the competition started. "Previously, I hadn't played a game for quite some time since competing at the 3rd Asia Bowls Championship for the Disabled 2022 in Skudai, Johor. Training was also minimal, but I still maintained my stamina," she told reporters after arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 fro m South Africa here today. The 30-year-old athlete emerged as the champion after topping the league competition in the B2 category (visual impairment) by winning all six matches and collecting 12 points, followed by the host representative who won silver, Michelle Eshun (9 points), while Louise McLean from Canada took bronze (2 points). The athlete from Terengganu, who suffers from glaucoma, dedicated her achievement to her family, teammates and the Malaysian Lawn Bowls Association for the Disabled, who have been very supportive of her all this time. Meanwhile, fellow national athlete Muhamad Ayub Mohd said the sacrifice of being away from family and the RM400 monthly investment was very worthwhile as he also struck gold in South Africa by winning the men's singles B2 (visual impairment). The 41-year-old masseur said winning the world championship in his first attempt was also the highest achievement of his career since representing the country at the 2006 FESPIC Games. "I feel like crying because the sa crifices made earlier were truly worthwhile. I have no fixed income, using RM400 a month for transportation costs to travel back and forth to the training venue in Bukit Kiara. "I also had to relinquish heavy responsibilities by leaving my family, which further strengthened my spirit to bring home a medal at the world championship," he said. The father of four topped his category with 10 points, while Hong Kong's Kwok Wing won silver (9 points) and Ron Homer from England (6 points) took bronze. Malaysia also won bronze in the mixed singles B1 (visual impairment) through Mohd Zamrie Hasan, who finished third (4 points) behind South Africa's Michiel Kruger (8 points) and Tracy Smith (6 points), who took the top two spots. The last time Malaysia won a medal at the World Championship was in the 2004 edition, with a haul of two golds, one silver and one bronze. Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who welcomed their return, said the three athletes are eligible to receive the National Sports Incen tive Scheme (SHAKAM) reward, with the prize amount to be determined by the National Sports Council. Source: BERNAMA News Agency