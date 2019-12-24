Lucena to host Game 2 of PBA Governors’ Cup Finals

The PBA is making a stop in Lucena City in Quezon province for its Governors' Cup Finals.

A copy of the schedule of the upcoming series obtained by the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Monday night confirmed that the Quezon Convention Center in the city would be the site of Game 2 on Jan. 10, 2020.

It will be the first time for the arena to host a finals game since the 2017 Governors' Cup Finals, which, interestingly enough, featured the same two protagonists in this year's championship showdown, Meralco and Ginebra.

However, it could not be the only Mega Manila game in the best-of-seven series as the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan has been placed as a standby venue should it go at least six games.

Game 6 between the Barangay and the Bolts will take place at the Philippine Arena on January 19, and if the series goes to a deciding Game 7, it will also be held at the same venue on January 22.

Game 1 is slated to be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on January 8, and Games 3 and 4 on January 12 and 15, respectively, will also be in the same arena.

If necessary, Game 5 will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on January 17.

