Lucena public market closes every Sunday for disinfection

To further minimize the threat of the Covid-19 virus here, Mayor Roderick Alcala has ordered the closure of the public market every Sunday during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period.

Alcala said the public market will be sanitized and disinfected every Sunday to eliminate the possibility of anybody contracting any kind of disease, particularly Covid-19, from the place.

A sanitation team from the General Services Office shall wash the flooring with pressurized water mixed with a powerful chlorine solution. The surrounding stall shall also be disinfected by misting with the same chlorine solution.

Alcala added that he has to order the public market closure to prevent the spread of any kind of virus and because the public market is the most congested place during the ECQ.

He advised the residents to take advantage of the assigned day in their ECQ pass wherein they can go out and buy basic necessities, especially from the public market and purchased all items they may need for the whole week.

Meanwhile, Quezon province is now on a strict ECQ lockdown with Philippine National Police and Armed of the Philippine personnel manning the checkpoints, effectively sending their message that they are serious in the implementation of the 24-hour lockdown.

Only the frontliners including the media, and deliveries of food and essential products are allowed to pass through the checkpoints.

In Tiaong town, the window hours are 6 a.m. to noon. Those loitering in the streets beyond noon without ECQ pass are detained at the checkpoints and brought to barangay halls, and released only at 6 a.m. the next day. Source: Philippines News Agency