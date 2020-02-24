Lubao int’l balloon fest canceled due to Covid 19

Organizers of the Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival (IBMF) have decided to cancel this year's event due to concerns over the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) outbreak.

The annual festival is supposed to be held on April 3 5 this year at Pradera Verde in Barangay Prado Siongco here.

The IBMF organizers said the cancellation supports the advisory of the Department of Health (DOH) urging the public to avoid attending, participating in, and organizing events that draw a huge number of attendees.

The advisory likewise recommends the cancellation of such planned big events or mass gatherings to further minimize the risk of contracting Covid 19.

For the past six years of organizing the Lubao International Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival, we have always prioritized the safety and comfort of our guests. It is for this reason, and in light of the recent health concerns surrounding the Covid 19, that we have reached the decision to cancel the event, the IBMF said in a statement.

The organizers apologized to the public for the cancellation, but promised a bigger and grander event next year.

We would like to apologize for the unfortunate news, especially to those who have made travel plans. See you next year at the bigger and brighter Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival, the IBMF said.

Some 30,000 spectators come and witness the annual event which is considered as the biggest ballooning festival in South East Asia.

Aside from the balloon flights, spectators also enjoy aerial shows, land exhibitions, games and other activities including live performances from local bands.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY