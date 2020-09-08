LTO urges C. Visayas motorists to renew registration this month

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas has reminded all motorists whose vehicle registrations expired last June, July, and August to renew them within the month.

Victor Emmanuel Caindec, LTO-7 regional director, made the reminder Monday following the issuance of LTO memorandum circular 2020-2198, which gives all vehicles with plate numbers ending in 6, 7, and 8 only until Sept. 30, 2020 to renew their vehicle registrations.

The extension was given to motorists after most of the LTO offices in the country were closed during the community quarantines.

Originally, the registration deadlines for plates ending in 6, 7, and 8 are June, July, and August, respectively.

“All of our offices in the region are already open since the general community quarantine was imposed. There is enough time for motorists to renew their vehicle registrations,” Caindec said.

He added vehicle owners should be mindful of the extended deadlines.

Vehicle owners are advised to bring a clear copy of their certificate of registration (CR) and official receipt (OR), insurance certificate of cover (COC), emission test result, and stencils of chassis number and engine number to renew their vehicle registration.

LTO 7’s drive-through registration renewal at the MVIC facility in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City is temporarily suspended.

Caindec added the deadline for vehicles with plate numbers ending in 9 will be on Oct. 30, while plates ending in 0 will have an extended deadline until Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, the public may also make use of the Malasakit textline when inquiring about LTO-related transactions.

The LTO-7 had launched a dedicated textline for the public to contact whenever they want to inquire about transactions related to the agency.

Inquiries such as licensing, registration, apprehension, and plates are available for the public to inquire about through the textline.

Source: Philippines News Agency