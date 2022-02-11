﻿LTO urged to scrap 8-hour test requirement for license renewal

A leader of the House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to suspend the eight-hour long driving education test requirement for people renewing their driver’s licenses.

Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez said the requirement would pose a risk to the health of applicants who will renew their licenses this year amid the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

“The convergence of people at this time in LTO offices, many of which are just cramped spaces in malls, could be a virus super spreader. I’m sure LTO officials and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade are aware of this,” he said.

He noted that while drivers have the option of taking the test in LTO-accredited driving schools, they would have to pay PHP3,000 to PHP5,000 for it.

“How can we expect public utility vehicle drivers (PUV) to pay that sum when they are even asking for financial assistance from the national government and local government units?’ he said.

He said that amount would be an additional financial burden not only to PUV drivers, but to employees as well who drive their own vehicles.

Rodriguez argued that the imposition is also “unfair and unjust” to vehicle owner-drivers because the government should not be making it hard for them to renew their licenses.

“The vetting of drivers should be conducted when people apply for driving permits for the first time. After that, renewal should be ministerial on the part of the LTO, except for those with infractions,” he said.

He said in the case of offenders, the LTO has a system of punishment and re-education whenever they violate traffic rules and the conditions of their permits.

“Repeat offenders whose licenses are confiscated are even required to attend a seminar on complying with driving and traffic rules before their licenses are released. So the renewal test is clearly superfluous,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency