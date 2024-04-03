LTO to use MMDA cameras in catching traffic violators

MANILA: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will use the cameras of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to record and catch traffic violators in the act in the National Capital Region (NCR). In a statement on Wednesday, LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, said such videos will be used to issue a show cause order (SCO) against any erring motorists. 'The cameras installed by the MMDA are being used to monitor traffic situations, especially in major thoroughfares in Metro Manila. We might as well use them to run after erring motorists who would openly defy traffic safety rules,' Mendoza said. The MMDA agreed to the LTO's proposal during a meeting between officials led by MMDA acting chair Romando Artes, Director for Enforcement Victor Nuñez and METROBASE NCAP and Overspeeding Group Head Ronezes Rivera. Initially, the LTO will focus on violators of the EDSA busway, with the MMDA responsible for forwarding captured videos of violations -including details such as the date and time of the violation and the license plate of the vehicle involved. 'These captured videos that will be transmitted to our office will be used as the basis of SCO that would be issued to erring motorists,' he said. In March, the Supreme Court ruled that the MMDA has jurisdiction over traffic regulations in the NCR, prohibiting local government units (LGUs) from issuing their tickets. In response, the MMDA deputized the traffic enforcers of the 17 LGUs in NCR to allow them to continue issuing traffic citations to erring motorists. Source: Philippines News Agency