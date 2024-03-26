LTO to release plastic license cards after Holy Week

MANILA: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has scheduled the issuance of plastic license cards to motorists after the Holy Week following the lifting of the injunction order by the Court of Appeals (CA). In a statement on Tuesday, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said regional offices have been instructed to prepare the release schedule and submit it before Maundy Thursday. 'Our goal is to start the distribution process of the plastic-printed driver's license next week,' Mendoza said. For driver's licenses with expiration dates from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2023, and April 1 to 30, 2024, they are scheduled for renewal on April 15 to 30. Licenses with expiration dates Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, and May 1 to 31, 2024, are scheduled for renewal the entire May. Finally, driver's licenses with expiration dates Jan. 1 to March 31, 2024, and June 1 to 30, 2024, can be renewed on June 1 to 30. 'The list will ensure orderly distribution. This list will be posted in our LTO offices and our social media accounts so we appeal to our clients to always keep themselves updated,' he said. Failure of a driver to renew the license within the schedule will render the license expired. At least a million plastic cards were delivered to the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on Monday, following the CA ruling in favor of the Department of Transportation and the LTO, through the Office of the Solicitor General, lifting the writ of preliminary injunction issued by a lower court last year. The injunction order stopped the delivery of 3.2 million remaining plastic cards and eventually resulted in the backlog of plastic driver's licenses, estimated at 4.1 million by the end of March. Allcards Inc. filed the petition to question its disqualification in the bidding process for the procurement of 5.2 million plastic cards last year. The winning bidder, Banner Plastic Card Inc., has already delivered nearly 2 million cards when Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 215 issued a temporary restraining order and later, the i njunction order. Source: Philippines News Agency