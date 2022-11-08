LTO takes truck driver’s license over QC road crash

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has taken away the driver’s license of the truck driver that caused a road crash involving several vehicles that resulted in a long traffic jam along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City in September.

In a resolution signed by LTO chief Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III on Monday, truck driver Franklin Caramihan was ordered to pay a PHP2,000 fine for “reckless driving” after he was found to be driving “under the influence of dangerous drugs and/or similar substances” at the time of the incident and was also declared an “improper person to operate a motor vehicle.”

“Thus, his driver’s license was ordered revoked and Caramihan will be perpetually disqualified from securing a driver’s license and operating a motor vehicle. He is directed to surrender his driver’s license to the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) of the LTO,” the resolution said.

The registered owner and operator of the truck, Sky Dragon Steel Center Inc., was found liable for “employing reckless driver” and was fined PHP5,000.

Guadiz said truck drivers are on the road driving long hours but cannot be excused from using illegal drugs or similar substances.

“Many of us are forced to spend sleepless nights, especially truck drivers who deliver goods at night or even drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs). However, using illegal drugs just to keep oneself alert and awake to earn a living will never be an acceptable reason or excuse,” he said.

The LTO, he said, will continue to intensify its anti-drunk and drugged driving campaign against all drivers to ensure safety on the country’s roads.

“There is a clear and present danger against the driver, other drivers, and pedestrians when driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. We urge our drivers out there to take heed and stop this practice to keep our roads safe and prevent the further loss of lives and damage to property,” he said.

On the early morning of Sept. 27, Caramihan was driving along the Katipunan flyover in Barangay Escopa 3 in Quezon City when the incident occurred.

He claimed to have lost control of his truck resulting in multiple vehicle collisions, physical injuries, property damage, and a traffic stoppage that lasted several hours.

Source: Philippines News Agency