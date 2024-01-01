LTO suspends license, summons car driver in QC bank crash

MANILA: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday imposed a license suspension and summoned the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that crashed into a bank in Quezon City, killing one person and injuring several others. In a statement, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II ordered a 90-day preventive suspension against the driver. While the LTO did not name the driver, he was earlier revealed as 57-year-old Edwin Balisong, a resident of Baliuag, Bulacan. Balisong and the female registered owner of the Toyota Fortuner SUV were issued show cause orders (SCO), directing them to explain in writing all the circumstances that led to the accident. 'We in the LTO send our condolences to the family of a bank client who died as a result of this accident,' Mendoza said. He added that the LTO's investigation is independent of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP). 'Through our investigation, gusto nating malinawan kung ano ba talaga ang nangyari na nag resulta sa nakakalungkot na insidenteng ito (we want to shed light on what really happened and resulted into this tragic incident),' he said. In the SCO issued by LTO - National Capital Region (NCR) officer-in-charge Hanley Lim, Balisong was asked to explain through a notarized statement why he should not be held liable for violation of Joint Administrative Order 2014-01 in connection with reckless driving, and violation of Section 27-B of the Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. The maximum penalty for violation of Section 27-B of RA 4136, or Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle, is cancellation of their driver's license. Both Balisong and the registered owner were asked to appear before the LTO-NCR office on Jan. 10. 'Failure to appear and submit a notarized affidavit at the above-stated time, day, and place shall be construed as a waiver to be heard and controvert the allegations against you, leaving this Office to resolve the case administratively based on the availabl e records,' the SCO read. Initial investigation of the LTO showed Balisong was reversing his vehicle when it bumped a parked vehicle before crashing into the BDO Novaliches-Lagro branch at around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. As a result, a female bank client died while six others were injured. A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident went viral on social media. Source: Philippines News Agency