LTO suspends license of Ferrari owner over EDSA Busway incident

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday fined and suspended the owner of a red Ferrari sports car that illegally entered the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Busway.

In a resolution issued by the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division, foreign national Trang Thu Nguyen, the owner of a Ferrari F8 Tributo with plate number NEM 8999, was found liable for the administrative offense “disregarding traffic sign.”

Nguyen was fined PHP1,000 and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.

The LTO also placed an alarm on the vehicle, prohibiting Nguyen from renewing the vehicle’s registration.

“The alarm will remain until such time that the vehicle’s owner provides the identity of the driver at the time of the incident,” it said.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III, said the LTO exercised due process and provided Nguyen with enough time to appear before the agency and to explain the incident in writing.

However, he said, Nguyen still failed to appear despite the issuance of several show-cause orders.

“We cannot be blamed for swiftly issuing a resolution on this case because the violation warrants it,” Guadiz said.

The EDSA Carousel, or EDSA Busway, is for the exclusive use of public utility buses (PUB) and other authorized vehicles, such as those used for law enforcement, as well as medical and emergency response.

“The bus lane was put up for the exclusive use of PUBs and other authorized vehicles and not for private vehicles, no matter the size, make, and price tag,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency