LTO-Surigao posts P3.9-M revenue after ECQ

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Surigao City has managed to collect more than PHP3.9 million in revenues, less than a month after its operations resumed following the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the city and the rest of Surigao del Norte.

Danielo Merson Borja, acting district head of LTO-Surigao City, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Wednesday that the revenues were generated from May 13 to 30.

“Not all of our employees were required to render their services, especially those who are already above 60 years old and those who have health issues,” Borja said.

To cater to the needs of LTO clients from Surigao City and the towns of Surigao del Norte, he said their personnel had to work in shifts to better manage the influx of people.

Borja said the renewal of registration of vehicles, registration of new vehicles, and renewal and issuance of new driver’s licenses are now operational in the district office.

“Our law enforcement personnel are still assisting the front-liners in quarantine checkpoints, especially in ensuring that public and private vehicles follow the health protocols set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ),” he said.

Other law enforcement personnel continue to provide free rides to front-liners and health workers in Surigao City, Borja said.

The total collection during the period came from the 2,618 renewal of the registration of motor vehicles, 528 renewal of licenses, and the issuance of 452 student permits.

He also reminded their clients to observe the health protocols being followed inside the district office, including the wearing of face mask, hand washing in the designated area, and physical distancing.

“We limit those who can transact inside the district office (to) 50 percent (of) the total capacity in our waiting area,” Borja said.

LTO-Surigao City covers all the towns of Surigao del Norte and the province of Dinagat Islands except Siargao Island.

LTO 13 (Caraga) director Nordy Plaza on Wednesday said its district office in Surigao City is among the big contributors to the overall revenue collection of the LTO in the area.

During the first two months of the year, LTO-Surigao City collected PHP10.1 million from its services and law enforcement operations.

The figure is PHP2.4 million higher compared to the same period last year, Plaza said

