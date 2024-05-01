MANILA: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the driver and the owner of a passenger bus that allegedly lost its brake and plowed through several motorcycles and a van, killing persons and injuring 11 others. In a statement on Wednesday, LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said a show cause order (SCO) has been issued against driver Rolly Canapi Pascua and the operator of the Nissan Bus with plate number TXY 610. Pascua's license has been suspended for 90 days and the bus has been placed under alarm. 'We are already conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and part of this investigation is the summon sent to the driver and registered owner of the passenger bus to appear before the probe team of the LTO,' Mendoza said. The driver and owner were summoned to appear before the LTO-National Capital Region office on May 9 with their written and notarized explanation of the incident. Police are preparing criminal charges against Pascua following the incident. Mendoza said th e cases filed by the police are separate from those that will be made by the LTO after its investigation. The driver and the registered owner are facing various administrative cases including reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with defective equipment, and improper person to operate a vehicle. An initial investigation found that the bus was traveling southbound along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday when the vehicle lost its brakes. It hit several motorcycles, a sedan, and a van, resulting in at least three deaths -- a motorcycle rider and two passengers of a van. Source: Philippines News Agency