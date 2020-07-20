LTO seeks opening of more emission test centers in GenSan

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Region 12 is pushing for the opening of at least 10 more motor vehicle private emission testing centers (PETC) here.

Macario Gonzaga, LTO-12 director, said Monday they endorsed to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) the application of the additional PETCs to address the lack of operational testing facilities in the city.

Gonzaga said only five testing centers are currently operating in the city, causing significant delays in the processing of motor vehicle registration.

“We’re hoping that the DOTr will favorably act on these applications,” he said in an interview.

The DOTr closed down last year at least 36 PETCs in parts of Soccksksargen due to various violations, among them the issuance of fake emission certificates.

In February, LTO-12 sought for the temporary reopening of the testing centers, which represent about half of the registered facilities in the region, but the agency stood pat on its decision.

Citing the agency’s monitoring, each of the operational PETCs here can only test and issue a certificate of emission compliance to around 50 to 60 motor vehicles per day.

Owners of vehicles with expiring registration need to schedule for emission testing at least a month ahead to ensure that they will be accommodated on time.

Gonzaga said the problem has not only affected this city and neighboring localities but other regions as well, adding they already implemented some remedies to ease the situation. One of these, he said, is the two-month extension without any penalty in the renewal of vehicle registration.

City Councilor Jose Edmar Yumang urged LTO-12 on Monday to help fast track the issuance of permits for the additional PETCs to address the problem.

Yumang expressed concern over the long queue of vehicles and owners at the existing testing centers amid the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“It’s a scene that we’re seeing almost every day and there’s always the possibility that the practice of safe physical distancing can be compromised,” he told reporters.

Yumang said the City Council will seek clarifications on the matter with officials of DOTr and other concerned agencies.

Source: Philippines News Agency