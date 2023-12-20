LTO reminds Pangasinense motorists to register vehicles

DAGUPAN: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has reminded motorists with unregistered vehicles regarding the strict implementation of the 'No Registration, No Travel' policy starting January 2024. In an interview on Wednesday, LTO-Dagupan District Office Chief Romel Dawaton said registration or renewal of vehicle registration is vital in maintaining the road worthiness of vehicles resulting in ensuring road safety. "Unregistered motor vehicles compromise the road safety of road users. Registration of motor vehicles comes along the inspection of road worthiness of the vehicles," he said. Dawaton said the LTO central office has issued a memorandum regarding the strict implementation of this policy although this is currently suspended 'in the spirit of the Christmas.' He said they have also coordinated with the local government units for the registration of their service vehicles. Citing Department of Transportation and Communications Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, Dawaton said the penalty for unr egistered motor vehicle is P10,000. He said vehicle owners may renew their motor vehicle registration two months before due date. He said there are about 24.7 million unregistered motor vehicles all over the country. Meanwhile, in line with the holiday season, LTO has conducted inspections in transportation terminals to check on the road worthiness of the public transports to ensure safety of passengers. Source: Philippines News Agency