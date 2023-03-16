LTO: Recommended cap on driving school fees out soon

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is set to finalize its recommendation for a standard driving school rate that would be fair and reasonable for both driving schools and student drivers. In a Laging Handa briefing on Thursday, LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo "Jay Art" Tugade, said the final version of the standard rate was discussed in a consultative meeting with its committee on driving schools on Wednesday. Various factors were considered in formulating the standard fee such as the cost of investment and operating expenditures of driving schools, the minimum wage, rent, and electricity costs in different parts of the country. 'Isang pasada na lang po ito at ilalabas na po natin iyong ceiling na puwede pong i-charge ng mga driving schools sa mga interesado pong mag-apply for a student driver permit (We just need to go over this one last time and then we'll release the ceiling that driving schools may charge those applying for a student permit),' Tugade said. He assured the public that the LTO will ensure transparency and accountability in implementing its guidelines. Tugade added that the measure would help promote road safety and discipline among drivers. He also urged driving schools to comply with the LTO's standards and regulations. Under Republic Act 10930, prospective drivers must first pass the Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) and Practical Driving Course (PDC) from an LTO-accredited driving school before they can apply for a driver's license. Currently, the LTO's rates are PHP250 for a student permit and PHP685 for a driver's license. However, total costs may reach as high as PHP8,000 to PHP10,000 with the cost of a driving school course, which has drawn complaints from many applicants. In response, Pampanga Rep. Anna York Bondoc earlier filed House Resolution No. 751 that sought an inquiry into the ballooning cost of acquiring a driver's license

Source: Philippines News Agency