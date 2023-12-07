LTO Eases ‘No Registration, No Travel’ Policy for Holiday Season

Manila – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is temporarily relaxing its "no registration, no travel" apprehension policy for the remainder of December. LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II announced on Thursday that this relaxation, approved by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, is in recognition of the festive season. Mendoza stated that the LTO aims to reduce stress for the public during this period of celebration.

According to Philippines News Agency, the directive to relax enforcement has been communicated to all LTO regional directors and heads of units, including the Law Enforcement Service, which oversees operations against delinquent motor vehicles. Traffic enforcers have been instructed to issue warnings to drivers of delinquent vehicles instead of implementing strict enforcement. However, Mendoza noted that intensified operations against unregistered vehicles would resume in January.

The LTO previously launched an intensified campaign against delinquent vehicles, estimated at 24.7 million unregistered motor vehicles nationwide, which constitutes about 65 percent of all motor vehicles in the country. The LTO has also established priority lanes for vehicle owners with registrations pending for at least one year, encouraging timely registrations.