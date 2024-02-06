LTO continues free theoretical driving courses as outreach program

MANILA: The Land Transportation (LTO) will continue offering its free theoretical driving courses (TDC) as part of an outreach program. In a statement Tuesday, LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II called on regional directors and chiefs of district offices to hold more outreach programs that offer free TDCs. 'Our outreach program is a way of giving back to our kababayan (compatriots) for their support to the LTO in achieving goals and programs last year,' Mendoza said. A TDC is one of the major requirements for those applying for student driving permits and usually costs around PHP1,000 in driving schools. 'The same outreach program will pave the way for the pre-registration for their application,' he said. On Feb. 10 and 11, the LTO will offer free TDCs in four barangays in Marikina City with help from the local government unit (LGU). 'Sa pagtutulungan ng inyong LTO at mga LGUs, naniniwala ako na we will be able to produce more responsible and disciplined motorists at tuluyang mabawasan ang mga kaso ng unnecessary road accidents at pati na rin ang mga kaso ng road rage sa ating bansa (Through cooperation between the LTO and LGUs, I believe we will be able to produce more responsible and disciplined motorists and reduce unnecessary road accidents and cases of road rage nationwide),' Mendoza said. Source: Philippines News Agency