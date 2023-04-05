LTO Bislig collects over P12-M revenues in 1Q ’23

The Land Transportation Office in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur (LTO-Bislig) reported PHP12,236,461.50 revenue collections from January to March this year. LTO-Bislig chief Napoleon Orillaneda on Wednesday said the revenue garnered for the first quarter this year is PHP4,639,856.50 higher compared to the collections in the same period last year. 'From January to March 2022, we only collected a total of PHP7,596,605.00,' Orillaneda said in a phone interview Wednesday, adding the continued effects of the pandemic were among the factors for the lower collections in the particular period last year. The highest collection this year was in January with PHP4,534,300; followed by the March collection of PHP4,367,648; and in February with a total of PHP3,334,513. LTO-Bislig covers the second congressional district of Surigao del Sur consisting of Barobo, Hinatuan, Lingig and Tagbina towns, and Bislig City. 'We intensified our information drives and campaigns during the period in coordination with the local government units (LGUs) and other stakeholders. This is among the reasons why we were able to increase our collections in the first quarter this year,' Orillaneda said. He said the collections on the registration of vehicles also increased to PHP4,851,336 during the period compared to the PHP3,575,545 collections in the first quarter of last year. The revenues for the issuances of licenses also jumped to PHP7,334,425 in the first quarter this year compared to PHP3963,260 in the same period last year

Source: Philippines News Agency