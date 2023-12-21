LTO apprehends 18 taxis for refusing passengers

MANILA: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) apprehended 18 taxi drivers for refusing passengers during a crackdown against 'colorum' or unregistered public utility vehicles (PUV) on Wednesday. In a statement on Thursday, LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, said several of the taxi drivers were also asking for a bigger fare than what is allowed under the law. 'Hindi na uubra ngayon ang maling kalakaran na mamimili kayo ng pasahero at tatagain nyo pa sa bayad. At lalong hindi puwede na wala kayong prangkisa pero ibi-byahe ninyo ang mga sasakyan ninyo (These actions do not work anymore, where you can be picky about your passengers and then charge unreasonable fares. And it is even more illegal to drive these PUVs without a franchise),' he said. The apprehensions were made during an operation at the SM City North EDSA in Quezon City led by Mendoza. Of the 18 taxi drivers, two failed to present a valid franchise to operate while nine others were caught in the act of refusing to take passengers. ' Matagal na nating naririnig ang mga reklamong ito at tayo mismo ay naging biktima ng ganitong klaseng kalakaran. Kaya sinabi ko sa sarili ko na mabigyan lang ako ng pagkakataon ay talagang pagtutuunan ko ito ng pansin (We've long heard of such complaints and I personally was a victim of this. That's why I told myself that if given a chance, I would focus on addressing this),' he said. He noted how some drivers would refuse families with children even during poor weather unless they agree with the fare set by the driver. 'And as the LTO chief now, I assure our commuters that under the support and guidance of our Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista, I will do everything in my power to run after these erring people,' he said. The operation was part of the LTO's "Oplan Pasaway" that ordered all LTO regional directors and district office heads to go after 'colorum' PUVs and picky taxi drivers in anticipation of the influx of passengers during the holiday season. He also called on the p ublic to help by reaching out to the LTO if they witnessed or became victims of picky taxi drivers. Source: Philippines News Agency