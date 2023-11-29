LTO and Barangays Collaborate on Nationwide Vehicle Registration Caravan

Philippines - To address the issue of approximately 24.7 million unregistered motor vehicles in the country, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) plans to conduct vehicle registration caravans in collaboration with barangay officials. LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that these caravans will be held nationwide to bring LTO services closer to the people and to assist in identifying unregistered vehicles within barangay jurisdictions.

According to Philippines News Agency, the caravan initiative is an essential part of the LTO's effort to enforce its 'no registration, no travel' policy more effectively. By partnering with barangay officials, the LTO seeks to easily identify residents with unregistered motorcycles and vehicles. This collaboration represents a shift in the LTO's approach, focusing not only on enforcement but also on providing accessible registration services.

The caravan is also designed to simplify the vehicle registration process, especially for those who find it challenging to use online platforms. Mendoza emphasized that while this requires extra effort from the LTO, it is crucial for ensuring the roadworthiness of vehicles, a key mandate of the office.

LTO data reveals that most of the unregistered vehicles, predominantly motorcycles, are in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon regions. These vehicles have expired registrations that have not been renewed. In response, the LTO has ramped up the enforcement of the 'no registration, no travel' policy, resulting in the apprehension of numerous vehicles. Penalties for owning and operating unregistered vehicles include fines and potentially impounding the vehicle.