LTO 9 sets info drive on ‘Child Safety on Motor Vehicles Act’

The Land Transportation Office 9 (LTO 9) will launch an information campaign to raise public awareness on Republic Act 11229, otherwise known as the "Child Safety on Motor Vehicles Act".

LTO 9 Director Aminola Abaton said Friday said that under R.A. 11229 proposed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and signed into law last December prohibits drivers to allow children below 12 years old to sit on the front seat of any motor vehicle.

Instead, Abaton said the law mandates that children below 12 years old should be placed in a restraint system at the back seat.

A minor should be placed in the child restraint system. This is for the safety of the child. Minsan ang ugali kasi natin mga Pilipino ang sanggol ay nasa harapan (sometimes, we Filipinos are accustomed to place the baby on the front seat) then we tend to leave them to wander inside the vehicle na walang (without) restraint, he said.

He said the practice has caused deaths and injuries among children.

The LTO 9 chief said that violators of R.A. 11229 will be fined PHP1,000 for the first offense, PHP3,000 for the second offense, and PHP5,000 for the third or possible suspension of driving license.

He said Region 9 was chosen as pilot area for the implementation of the Child Safety on Motor Vehicles Act

