LTO-7 urges transacting public to use Malasakit textline

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas has urged the public to make use of the Malasakit textline when inquiring about LTO-related transactions.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the LTO-7 launched last June a dedicated textline for the public whenever they want to inquire about the agency’s services.

Inquiries with regard to licensing, registration, apprehension, and plates can be made through the textline.

In a statement on Monday, LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec said it is better for the public to stay at home to protect themselves.

He added that some of their offices are closed due to the quarantine measures being imposed in the different areas in Central Visayas.

Also, some offices of the agency here were temporarily shut down after a number of employees tested positive of Covid-19.

As of Aug. 4, LTO-7’s Malasakit textline has served more than 4,000 clients.

The agency received inquiries mostly on registrations with 1,709; licenses, 998; apprehensions, 833; license plates, 288; and transfer of ownership, 287.

“LTO-7 has always been innovative since the beginning of the quarantine period. We are so happy that more clients are availing of the service to minimize the inflow of our offices,” Caindec said.

The director added that before the pandemic, most of their offices could cater to 120-150 clients per day. Office traffic has significantly gone down to 80 people a day amid the quarantine measures here.

Caindec advised clients who want to know about the status of their licenses to contact 0918-557-6658 for general inquiries; 0918-557-6662 for registrations; 0918-557-664 for apprehensions; and 0918-807-3502 for license plates.

The public can also send their inquiries through text messages from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Source : Philippines News Agency