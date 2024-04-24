CEBU CITY: The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas said it will streamline its processes in releasing vehicle licensed plates within the mandated period of 11 days from application, an official said Wednesday. Glen Galario, regional director of the LTO-7, said the office would exert more effort in aligning their processes after Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza instructed them to fast-track the release of licensed plates for newly registered cars and motorcycles. Galario said the region still has 670,000 licensed plates left undistributed since 2018 but his office is now adopting strategies to distribute them by flagging down cars and motorcycles carrying temporary plates, as well as establishing coordination with the dealers. Mendoza, who visited Cebu on Tuesday to open a new licensing center in Barangay Talamban, said the agency assured buyers of new vehicles that they could get their licensed plates 11 days after the issuance of the sales invoice. 'From the time a buyer buys a motor veh icle and the sales invoice is issued to that buyer, he should get the plate not more than 11 days. You have the commitment on the part of the LTO that we have five days within which to bring us the plates,' Mendoza said. The dealers, he said, should only have three days within which to bring the plates to the buyer. The agency received 404,000 licensed plates and another 1.1 million licensed plates are coming in the next few weeks. Source: Philippines News Agency