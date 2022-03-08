﻿LTO-5 shows commitment to gender equality: exec

The Land Transportation Office in Bicol (LTO-5) on Monday recognized the roles and importance of women to kick off the celebration of the National Women’s Month with a theme “Agenda ng Kababaihan Tungo sa Kaunlaran”.

Mylene V. Lizaso of the Commission on Audit–Bicol (COA-5) shared her personal experiences as an individual, a mother, a wife, a public servant, and a gender and development (GAD) advocate to inspire the LTO-5 employees.

“A woman will not be empowered if she is not given the opportunity and support,” Lizaso said in her message as guest speaker.

LTO Bicol Regional Director Francisco P. Ranches Jr. highlighted the respect for the rights of women, their skills, and abilities.

“Over the years, LTO-5 has shown commitment to gender equality and women empowerment, as evidenced by the various programs it has enacted in support of women’s rights,” he said.

LTO-Bicol, he said, has seen an increase in the number of women employees, now comprising 52.73 percent of the LTO-5 workforce, as it continues to recognize the strength and ability of women in public service.

“This Women’s Month, Juana shall take centerstage – an “Express Lane for Women” will be provided for all women clients, and other activities shall also be organized in recognition of the valuable contribution of women in our agency and beyond,” he added.

LTO-Bicol and the GAD committee continue to highlight the Philippine Commission on Women’s mission of creating an enabling environment for government and other stakeholders to be more responsive in achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

“The agency supports the celebration and will continue to show its support for women even after this event. Let us all continue to make a stand for women’s rights by overcoming stereotypes,” Ranches said.

Source: Philippines News Agency