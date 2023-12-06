LTFRB Suspends Vallacar Transit After Deadly Antique Bus Crash

Hamtic, Antique - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a temporary suspension of 13 buses operated by Vallacar Transit Inc. following a tragic bus accident in Hamtic, Antique, which resulted in 17 fatalities. The suspension affects the entire fleet that services the Iloilo City (Molo Terminal) - Caticlan via San Jose, Pandan route.

According to Philippines News Agency, the preventive suspension was implemented immediately for all buses on that route. "This suspension enables the LTFRB to conduct thorough inspections to verify the roadworthiness of the buses and the competency of their drivers," Guadiz stated. He emphasized the importance of ensuring vehicle safety, noting that roadworthiness checks are typically conducted during registration but the responsibility lies with the bus company to maintain their buses in good condition for each journey.

Coordination with Vallacar's insurance company is underway to facilitate compensation for the crash victims. In parallel, Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, has instructed the regional director of LTO-Western Visayas to investigate the incident and provide assistance to those affected. Mendoza highlighted the incident as a justification for the recent stringent enforcement of the 'no registration, no ride' policy, which targets unregistered vehicles.

The accident occurred on Tuesday when a Ceres Liner bus, part of the Vallacar fleet, was traveling from Iloilo City to Antique. The bus experienced a mechanical failure, leading it to overshoot a concrete barrier on a curved, mountainous road in Barangay Igbucagay and plummet into a ravine estimated to be 20 to 30 meters deep. The Antique Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) confirmed the death toll of 17, including one critically injured victim who passed away on Wednesday. Additionally, four others are in stable condition, and seven remain critically injured at the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital.