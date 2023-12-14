LTFRB, Piston discuss new concessions on 1st day of transport strike

MANILA: Officials of the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday discussed new concessions with drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUV) currently on a two-day transport strike. In a statement, LTFRB spokesperson Celine Pialago said the new concessions include the rehabilitation of jeepneys to pass requirements of the government's PUV modernization program (PUVMP) and translating the LTFRB's memorandum circulars on the PUVMP to Filipino. The discussion delved into the upcoming deadline for consolidation on Dec. 31, roles of operators once they merge into cooperatives or corporations and the consolidation's effects on PUV operators, drivers and passengers. Specifically, it was reiterated that the deadline was only for consolidation, there are no plans for a jeepney phaseout based on the orders of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and that traditional jeepneys would be able to continue operating as long as they are roadworthy. The deadline for consolidation rem ains 'non-negotiable' and will continue as planned by year-end, she said. The meeting was attended by LTFRB chair Teofilo Gaudiz III, head executive assistant Raul Casipit, Pialago, transport group Piston national president Mody Floranda, and other representatives of the public transport sector. Pialago added that the LTFRB's previous concessions to PUV operators would remain, such as simplified requirements for consolidation, allowing two to three cooperatives to ply a single route, waiving of penalties and allowing cooperatives that have less than 15 units. Other concerns such as membership fees, job security and office politics in cooperatives will be coordinated with Office of Transportation Cooperatives chair Andy Ortega. Despite the new agreements, she said Piston would continue on its second day of strike on Friday. 'We did not ask them to stop because it was made clear that the strike will take two days. But we will have close coordination with the Philippine National Police and Traffic Managemen t Bureau of local government units to assist motorists,' she said. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and national and local government units continue to dispatch vehicles offering free rides to commuters affected by the strike. Source: Philippines News Agency