LTFRB opens 354 slots for PUJs’ special permit in Dagupan City

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has opened 354 special permit application slots for public utility jeepneys (PUJs) here.

This came after Mayor Marc Brian Lim requested the LTFRB to issue additional special permits to PUJs to meet the city’s demand for transportation and aid drivers who were displaced due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health crisis.

In a statement issued on Friday, the city’s public information office said Lim has endorsed all who have valid franchises and whose routes are within the city.

It said the additional special permits would be for the Dagupan-Bolosan/Salisay, Dagupan-Bonuan Binloc, Dagupan-Bonuan Boquig, Dagupan-Bonuan Gueset/Tondaligan, Dagupan-CSI Lucao, and Dagupan Downtown Loop routes.

Lim said PUJs operators and drivers who would be granted the special permit should register at the Public Order and Safety Office to get the sticker that would be placed on their units for easier monitoring.

The operators and drivers were also encouraged to follow the guidelines on minimum health standards set by the LTFRB for public utility vehicles.

The LTFRB earlier issued special permits to 41 PUJs to ply different routes in the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency