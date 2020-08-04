LTFRB: No walk-ins, online services still available during MECQ

In compliance with stringent protocols under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday announced that it would no longer allow walk-in transactions in its Central and National Capital Region (NCR) offices.

In an advisory, the LTFRB said the suspension of services provided at its two offices in Metro Manila began on Tuesday and will last until August 18.

“Pansamantala munang titigil sa pagtanggap ng walk-in transactions ang mga opisina ng Central at NCR ng LTFRB (We have temporarily suspended walk-in transactions at the Central and NCR offices of LTFRB),” the LTFRB said.

It added that there will be a 50-percent reduction in its office workforce and a work-from-home scheme will be implemented for the rest of its personnel.

While its offices are closed for walk-ins, it said some transactions are available online — request for a special permit, correction of a typographical error, request for confirmation of unit/s, request for franchise verification, request for issuance or extension of provisional authority, and legal concerns/query on hearing schedule or status.

To complete the above transactions, it said the public may download the related request forms at the LTFRB website and follow the corresponding instructions.

In addition, it reminded those with transactions with LTFRB-NCR to visit the Public Transportation Online Processing System (PTOPS) at https://ncr-ltfrb.pisopay.com.ph/en for other online transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency