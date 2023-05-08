LTFRB hands over tasks, assets to BARMM

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday transferred all responsibilities and assets of its office in Region XII (Soccsksargen) to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III led the turnover of digital copies of franchise documents to BARMM Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Tago in a ceremony at the LTFRB central office in Quezon City. 'This day not only marks the turnover of records and responsibilities but also represents the culmination of the centuries-long dream of our brothers in the south for autonomy. We have finally reached our destiny, the goal of an autonomous region that will best express their sentiments,' Guadiz said. Tago said the turnover of documents signifies a transfer of responsibilities and commitment by the LTFRB. 'We are grateful to the LTFRB for implementing the provision of the Bangsamoro Organic Law,' he said. Under Board Resolution No. 025, the transfer of all assets, digital records, franchises, special permits, provisional authority, and other relevant documents for routes under BARMM from the LTFRB regional office was necessary after the BLTFRB was granted authority to oversee franchise areas within its jurisdiction.

Source: Philippines News Agency