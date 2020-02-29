LTFRB Caraga collects P1.3 M fines for January February period

More than PHP1.3 million in fines were collected by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 13 (Caraga) from January to February.

The collected fines were the result of the 12 law enforcement operations the board conducted over the period, which impounded 33 utility vehicles without franchises, LTFRB 13 OIC Director Maria Kristina E. Cassion told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Friday.

The impounded vehicles include utility vans, public utility buses, and utility jeeps.

Eleven units were already released from January until this month as the operators already paid the corresponding penalties, Cassion said.

She also took note of the increase in the number of vehicles impounded during the period compared to last year.

Data provided by LTFRB 13 showed a 560 percent increase in the number of vehicles impounded, from five in January to February last year to 33 in the same period this year.

In January, LTFRB 13 managed to collect PHP804,115 worth of fines, and in February, PHP504,140, she added.

Cassion said a 2,516.51 percent increase was posted in the total collection of fines in the first two months of the year compared to PHP50,000 in the same period last year.

One of the major apprehensions conducted in the two months occurred in Surigao City on February 26, involving a "colorum" (unregistered) bus from Pasay City.

Our enforcers apprehended a unit of WOTC Bus Transport Corp. with 10 paying passengers from Pasay and Cubao in Metro Manila engaged in 'colorum' operation. The bus was bound for Tandag City, Cassion said.

She also warned terminal operators in the region that harbor colorum public utility vehicles.

For instance, Cassion said, several terminal operators in Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur were fined earlier this month for

harboring 11 colorum utility vans and five public utility jeeps without franchises.

She added that harboring a colorum passenger vehicle carries a fine of as much as PHP200,000.

Cassion also asked operators to visit their office and check the newly opened routes to legalize their operations. (PNA)

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY