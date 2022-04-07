﻿LTFRB awaits Comelec reso on fuel subsidy exemption

The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has yet to receive an official copy of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolution allowing the resumption of the fuel subsidy program.

In a Viber message to reporters on Thursday, LTFRB Executive Director Maria “Tina” Cassion said the Comelec decision is a “win” for public utility vehicles (PUV) drivers and operators amid the rising prices of fuel and other commodities.

“Since wala pang official copy ng decision, hindi rin namin alam po kung ano ‘yung mga sinasabi na conditions (Since there is no official copy of the decision yet, we don’t know what these conditions are). So, we have to first receive the decision for us to be able to respond accordingly,” Cassion said.

Cassion expressed gratitude to the Comelec for the “favorable decision”, noting that an advanced copy of the resolution may be released early next week.

On Wednesday, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia announced that the LTFRB’s fuel subsidy program, which was temporarily halted last March 25, is exempted from the cash disbursement ban during elections.

However, he noted that the LTFRB must wait for the Comelec to release the resolution as it would contain conditions that the LTFRB would need to follow.

The announcement, he said, was made to give the LTFRB time to plan on how to “properly implement” the program and prepare its list of beneficiaries.

