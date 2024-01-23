LTFRB assures enough mass transport on Feb. 1

MANILA: Senator Grace Poe on Tuesday called on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to let the public know which routes will be affected by the expected jeepney shortage on Feb. 1. This, after the LTFRB gave unconsolidated public utility jeepneys (PUJs) until Jan. 31 to operate as part of the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). "Instead of just training its sights on the crackdown of unconsolidated jeepneys, concerned agencies must prioritize contingency measures to ensure that the mobility of our commuting public will not be hampered," Poe said in a statement. "Every day, we hear commuters express their anxiety about the possibility of the lack of PUVs or spending more for alternative modes of transportation, which many would find painful on the pocket," she added. Land Transportation Office Chief Vigor Mendoza II said they are already coordinating with the Philippine National Police and local government units to boost the campaign again st "colorum" PUVs after the deadline. Poe stressed that PUVMP should be properly implemented with ample consideration for commuters and drivers. LTFRB chief Teofilo Guadiz III earlier assured that there would be enough mass transport on Feb. 1 as contingencies are already in place. Guadiz said they will deploy "rescue vehicles" and with special permits, allow jeepneys from adjoining routes to ply routes experiencing shortages. Source: Philippines News Agency