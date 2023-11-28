LTFRB Assures Continuation of ‘Libreng Sakay’ Amid New Transport Strike Threat

MANILA – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing the Libreng Sakay (free ride) service if another transport strike occurs. This assurance comes amidst threats of a new strike by public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators.

According to Philippines News Agency, The LTFRB stated that it would coordinate with relevant agencies and local government units as part of its standard operating procedure. The board urged strike participants not to obstruct PUV drivers who wish to continue working. The statement was in response to Manibela president Mar Valbuena's announcement of a potential joint strike with Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) and other transport groups. The strike is intended to protest the Dec. 31 deadline for consolidation under the PUV modernization program (PUVMP).

Recent strikes by PISTON and Manibela led to dialogues with the LTFRB, resulting in the waiving of penalties for PUV drivers and operators, a five-year franchise validity extension, and amendments to some provisions in the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) under the PUVMP. Despite these concessions, the LTFRB and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) maintain that the consolidation deadline is non-negotiable.