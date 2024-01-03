LTFRB: 94% of passenger vehicles in E. Visayas have consolidated

TACLOBAN: The regional office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has reported that 94 percent of public utility vehicles (PUV) in Eastern Visayas have consolidated for the PUV modernization program. The region is one of the highest in the country in terms of consolidation, ensuring enough PUV units to transport commuters through different routes, Veronica Reposar, LTFRB 8 (Eastern Visayas) transportation development office chief, said Wednesday. 'All towns have operators belonging to consolidated entities, so we don't expect a transport crisis in any part of the region. Some are still using traditional PUVs but they are required to secure provisional authority from our office,' Reposar said. Of the 3,692 registered PUVs in the region, about 3,480 units, including more than 700 modern buses and jeepneys, have consolidated since the Department of Transportation (DOTr) launched the program in 2017 until the end of December 2023. This year, LTFRB will only allow the operation of consolidated traditional PUV units with provisional authority. Consolidation involves the formation of transport cooperatives or other legal entities, which will be entitled to such benefits as government subsidies and access to credit facilities to help them modernize their fleets and run the modernized units systematically and predictably, according to LTFRB. Josue Laudenio, 59, who has been in the transport business for 20 years, said it is very challenging for small operators to buy expensive modern units but they are willing to comply. 'We are here to get provisional authority to operate until we can borrow funds to acquire modern units. The old jeepney only costs PHP200,000 per unit, while the cheaper modern one costs PHP1.4 million,' said Laudenio, who leads a transport cooperative in this city with 30 members. Reposar admitted that some operators have yet to secure loans from government banks to acquire modern vehicles pending the completion of the local government units' local public transport route plan (LPTRP). The LPTRP is a detailed route network with specific modes of transportation and the required number of units per mode for delivering land transport services. The document is the basis for the minimum requirement prescribed for the issuance of PUV franchises. In the region, those with approved LPTRP are Guiuan, Eastern Samar; Burauen, Albuera, Julita, Baybay City, and Ormoc City in Leyte; Lope de Vega, Northern Samar; and Libago, Liloan, Padre Burgos, and Saint Bernard in Southern Leyte. The PUV modernization program aims to transform the public transport system in the country, making both commuting and public transportation operations more dignified, humane, and on par with global standards. The program also aims to provide a comfortable life for all Filipinos by providing a safer, more efficient, reliable, convenient, affordable, climate-friendly, and environmentally sustainable transportation system in the country. Source: Philippines News Agency