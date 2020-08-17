LTFRB-7 cites high compliance on mandatory use of face shield

Awareness about the importance of following health protocols has contributed to the overwhelming compliance of passengers with the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) order to wear face shield on top of a face mask while onboard public utility vehicles (PUV), a transport official said on Monday.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Region 7 (Central Visayas) Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said they were surprised to find out during their inter-agency operations over the weekend that almost 100 percent of PUV passengers have complied with the government directives.

Operatives from the LTFRB-7, Land Transportation Office-Central Visayas, and Highway Patrol Group of the Philippine National Police conducted joint operations to check the compliance of drivers and passengers on mandatory wearing of face shields in PUVs.

“They are aware that wearing face mask and face shield can help prevent the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). Many have complied,” Montealto told the Philippine News Agency.

He said the agency is hoping that passengers will continue to cooperate with the government in complying with the imposed minimum safety standards while onboard PUVs “for their own safety”.

The early information drive conducted by his office soon after the DOTr memo was issued last week on the mandatory wearing of face shield inside PUVs has helped a lot in making drivers and passengers aware of the new safety protocols in public transport amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the LTFRB-7 chief said.

Victor Emmanuel Caindec, LTO-7 regional director, said in a statement on Sunday that “some (passengers) who were not wearing face shields were asked to disembark the PUV”.

“It is a good indicator that most of the riding public were compliant on the first day of the implementation, we hope to see 100 percent compliance in the coming days,” Caindec said.

Drivers who were caught allowing passengers to board without face shields will face “breach of franchise” charge with the LTFRB-7, the LTO official said.

Earlier, Montealto said drivers would face a PHP5,000 penalty for the first offense, PHP10,000 for the second offense, and PHP15,000 plus possible impounding of the vehicle for the third offense.

He said joint operations would continue to ensure strict compliance of the safety protocols in the public transport sector. “When we say safety protocols, it’s the wearing of face mask and face shield, not one but the two protective equipment must be worn,” he added. (

Source: Philippines News Agency