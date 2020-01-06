LTFRB-10 impounds 6 ‘Angkas’ motorcycles in CDO

In compliance with the order of the Department of Transportation (DoTr), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-10 (LTFRB-10) said it has begun confiscating motorcycles used by bikers affiliated with motorcycle ride-sharing and delivery service company "Angkas" in this city.

According to LTFRB-10 Director Aminoden Guro, six motorbike units were apprehended on orders of LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III.

I was instructed by chairman [Delgra] to conduct operation apprehend and impound, Guro said in an interview Sunday.

The apprehension and impoundment began on Dec. 23, 2019, he said, adding the agency will go after Angkas-affiliated riders if they continue to operate amidst the DOTr order.

According to DOTr, Angkas was allowed to operate only in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu under the MC Taxi Pilot Study guidelines adopted by the agency's Technical Working Group.

"Only Metro Manila and Cebu were given permit to operate for six months, while the TWG is working on how to legalize Angkas," Guro said.

Prior to the apprehension, Guro said they already reached out to the Angkas management in Cagayan de Oro to tell them to cease its operations here.

In fact, before the apprehension I have advised and warned Jerome Angcono, Angkas Cagayan de Oro manager, not to operate, he added.

Under current transport law, DOTr said motorcycles are strictly prohibited from being utilized as public transportation, except on the ongoing MC Pilot Study program being implemented by the TWG in the two metropolitan areas.

The study aims to help Congress formulate a new law which would enable motorcycles to be considered as a new public transportation mode.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Dec. 21, 2019, Angkas appealed for help from the riding public as about 17,000 bikers will lose their jobs due to the nationwide LTFRB crackdown.

Source: Philippines News Agency