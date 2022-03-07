﻿LRTA expands vax drives at Line 2’s Antipolo, Cubao stations

Antipolo City and Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) have stepped up the Covid-19 vaccination drive at Line 2’s Antipolo station from Mondays to Saturdays starting March 7 from the initial two-day schedule.

To encourage more vaccinees, LRTA provides a free one-day unlimited pass to those who will avail of primary or booster shots at any LRT-2 vaccination sites.

The Antipolo station, Line 2’s easternmost terminal and the first station outside Metro Manila, is strategically located as point of convergence of passengers coming from Rizal province.

The Cubao station in Quezon City will also start giving free Covid-19 jabs on Mondays only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manila’s Recto station vaccination will still be every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are expecting more vaccinees to ensure the safety and protection of our commuting public,” LRTA Administrator Jeremy Regino said in a news release on Sunday.

