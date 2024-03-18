LRT, MRT announce Lent schedule

MANILA: Three rail services in the National Capital Region (NCR) have announced a temporary shutdown of operations during the Holy Week to give way for their annual preventive maintenance. In a statement Monday, the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) said it will suspend operations of Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) from March 27 (Holy Wednesday) to March 31 (Easter Sunday). 'This temporary closure is necessary to conduct the annual preventive maintenance activities, (as well as) facilitate the mandatory testing activities for the system integration of LRT-1 Cavite Extension. These tests are crucial to meet the target partial operations of the extension's Phase 1 in the fourth quarter of 2024,' the LRMC, the private operator and maintenance provider of the LRT-1, said. Regular operating hours will be maintained on Holy Monday and Tuesday (Mar. 25-26). 'The last commercial trips on these days will depart at 10 p.m. from LRT-1 Baclaran Station and 10:15 p.m. from LRT-1 Fernando Poe Jr. Station,' it said . Normal operations will resume on April 1 at its usual start time of 4:30 a.m. 'Commuters are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly this Holy Week to minimize inconvenience during the temporary suspension of operations,' it said. LRT-2 On the other hand, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) also announced the temporary suspension of Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) operations beginning March 28 (Maundy Thursday) until March 31 (Easter Sunday). On March 27 (Holy Wednesday), there will be shortened operating hours-with the first trains leaving Recto and Antipolo Stations at 5 a.m. and the last trains at 7 p.m. The LRT-2 will resume normal operations on April 1. MRT-3 Same as LRT-2, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will suspend operations from March 28 (Maundy Thursday) to March 31 (Easter Sunday). The shutdown, the MRT-3 said would allow for the rail line's annual Holy Week maintenance activities. 'Regular operating hours will be observed on Wednesday, March 27, with the last train trip s at 9:30 p.m. from North Avenue Station, and 10:09 p.m. from Taft Avenue Station,' it said. Like the two other rail lines, the MRT-3 will resume normal operations on Monday (April 1), with the first train trips scheduled at 4:30 a.m. from North Avenue Station and 5:05 a.m. from Taft Avenue Station. Source: Philippines News Agency