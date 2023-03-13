LRT-2 suspends operations on Holy Thursday until Easter Sunday

The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) will suspend its operations on Holy Thursday (April 6) until Easter Sunday (April 9) and a shortened operating schedule on Holy Wednesday.

In a news release, the LRT-2 said on April 5, the shortened operating schedule will be up to 7 p.m. only for both routes bound for Recto and Antipolo City.

In the observance of the Holy Week, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) is one with the Catholic Church in celebrating their most sacred week they piously observed every year.

Hernando Cabrera, LRTA Administrator, said the four-day shutdown would give LRTA enough time to conduct thorough maintenance on LRT-2 trains, station facilities, and equipment to ensure the system's reliability and safety.

"We normally take advantage of the Holy Week to perform our yearly maintenance activities. With this, we appeal for understanding from the riding public and request that they plan their trip and take alternative transportation during this period," Cabrera said.

After the Holy Week, the normal operations of the LRT-2, which connects Recto and Antipolo, will resume on April 10, with trips starting at 5 a.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency