LRT-2 ‘Libreng Sakay’ ends; over 1.5M students served

More than 1.5 million students have so far enjoyed free rides aboard the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) since the program’s extension started less than three months ago.

A total of 1,563,153 students have availed of free LRT-2 rides from Aug. 22 to Nov. 3, according to a post on the rail line’s official Facebook page.

The program was meant to help students and their parents who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising prices of fuel and commodities.

The free ride for students program is set to end on Nov. 5.

“Starting 06 November 2022, students may continue to avail of the 20 percent discount on the rail line,” it said.

Those who wish to avail of the discount were advised to present their school ID or proof of enrollment to the LRT-2’s passenger assistance office or ticket booths

Source: Philippines News Agency