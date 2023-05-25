LRT-1 partners with Maya for e-ticket transactions

Passengers of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) may now purchase single journey e-tickets through its partnership with digital banking app Maya. Maya and Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) Chair Manuel V. Pangilinan showcased the 'end-to-end digitalization' of LRT-1 transactions during its launch at the LRT-1 EDSA Station on Thursday. 'The LRT-1 QR Ticketing project marks a significant milestone in public transportation, where everyone can enjoy faster, safer, and more convenient digital transactions,' Pangilinan said. Using the Maya app, LRT-1 passengers may purchase quick response (QR) tickets by going to the 'Services' section, selecting the LRT-1 tile under the 'Lifestyle' category, and choosing their desired route, origin, and destination before paying for the single journey e-ticket. Once purchased, an LRT-1 QR ticket will be valid for 24 hours and may be scanned at dedicated 'fast lane' turnstiles with QR scanners at all LRT-1 stations. To promote the digital service, Maya is offering LRT-1 passengers with one free ride per month in the form of cashback vouchers until Aug. 31, 2023. The service also complies with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) goal of contactless payment in public transportation. LRMC president and CEO Juan Alfonso said the partnership with Maya is a pioneering technology in the country's railway sector. 'We take pride in spearheading this effort as a crucial first step towards accelerating digitalization in public transport. Through this initiative, we are empowering our LRT-1 passengers with more options so that they can commute more conveniently,' Alfonso said.

Source: Philippines News Agency