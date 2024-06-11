LPPSA GREEN TECHNOLOGY DATA CENTRE PROJECT ENHANCES OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

PUTRAJAYA, The Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) Green Technology Data Centre project has helped improve the data centre's operational efficiency, said chief executive officer Mohd Farid Nawawi. He said that the use of the latest green technology ensured that LPPSA's data centre remained at the forefront of technological innovation and represented the board's commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation for future generations. 'Through this project, the LPPSA advances with the use of green technology to enhance its competitiveness, while providing significant benefits to the organisation's finances and reputation,' he said in a statement today. The project, he said, was a vital step towards developing sustainable environmental preservation, contributing to the health and well-being of the surrounding community, improving operational efficiency in the public service sector and, thus, raising awareness among other organisations. He said the project, launched by Deputy Finance Minist er Lim Hui Ying, is a comprehensive approach by LPPSA to manage the data centre through environment-friendly and energy-efficient methods. Mohd Farid said the project could also reduce energy use to support environmental preservation and optimise organisational costs through the latest technology. The project aims to upgrade the LPPSA data centre, which has been operating since 2007. Among the benefits of this Green Technology Data Centre are reducing the use of information and communication technology (ICT) equipment and data cables in the data centre, saving space and reducing energy usage. Source: BERNAMA News Agency