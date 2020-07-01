LPG prices up in July

The prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have increased for July, effective Wednesday.

In separate advisories, Petron and Phoenix LPG adjusted the price of their 11-kg. LPG cylinder by PHP0.50 per kg.

They also implemented an increment of PHP0.30 per liter on the prices of AutoLPG.

The Solane-branded LPG likewise increased its price by PHP0.45 per kg.

Companies said the adjustments reflect the international contract price of LPG for this month.

The increment for July translates into price increases of PHP4.95 to PHP5.50 for a standard 11-kg. LPG tank.

Source: Philippines News Agency