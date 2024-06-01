Latest News

LPB: WORKS MINISTRY SEEKS RM1 BILLION ALLOCATION TO UPGRADE REDLINE ALIGNMENT

KUCHING, The Works Ministry will request an allocation of around RM1 billion to maintain and upgrade the 'redline' alignment along the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) project, said its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. He said the redline refers to the existing original routes built before the construction of the LPB, and needs to be upgraded to meet the standards of the mega project. 'This redline involves a 140km-stretch... But it (redline) was not been built as part of LPB, so now (the road) is damaged so we need to upgrade the stretch according to LPB standards. 'Now we at the ministry are trying to find out how to apply for financing so that we can maintain and upgrade the route,' he said. He said this when met by reporters at the Gawai Day open house at the Borneo Kuching Convention Centre (BCCK) here today. In April, Nanta, in a statement, said that the redline alignment involving federal and state roads in Sarawak will be redesigned and upgraded to meet the standards of the LPB projec t. It involves areas of Kuching, Serian, Sibu, Bintulu, Julau and Miri. Source: BERNAMA News Agency



