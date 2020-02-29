LPA’s trough brings bad weather to Mindanao

Mindanao will have its share of bad weather this Saturday due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA).

In a weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the weather phenomenon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will enjoy generally good weather � partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains brought by the northeast monsoon.

Strong winds will blow in the eastern sections of southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao heading northeast, resulting in rough coastal waters with waves of 2.5 meters to 4 meters high.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds headed northeast, with moderate to rough coastal waters with waves of 1.2 meters to 2.8 meters high.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24C to 32C; Puerto Princesa City, 24C to 31C; Metro Cebu, 24C to 30C; Cagayan de Oro City, 22C to 30C; Metro Davao, 25C to 29C; and Zamboanga City, 24C to 33C. (PNA)

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY