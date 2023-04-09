LPA to enter PAR Sunday; likely to become tropical depression

A low pressure area (LPA) is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Sunday night and likely to become tropical depression after six days. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was spotted 1,285 kilometers east of Mindanao at 3 a.m. Sunday. Benison Estareja of PAGASA said once inside PAR, the LPA is forecast to remain at the Philippine Sea before slowly crossing eastern of Visayas and Mindanao by Thursday. 'So, the crucial part is Thursday or Friday where there is a likely chance for this LPA, or worst case scenario, this tropical depression will cross Bicol region or central and northern Luzon,' he said. Though still outside PAR, the trough of LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands, the weather bureau said. Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will experience cloudy skies with rains due to northeasterly surface windflow. Ilocos Region and Central Luzon will have cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains also due to northeasterly surface windflow. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to trough of LPA and localized thunderstorms. Luzon and eastern section of Visayas will experience moderate to rough coastal waters due to northeast moderate to strong winds. The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds blowing northeast to northwest and slight to moderate seas. The temperate ranges between 24.6 °C to 34.3 °C

Source: Philippines News Agency