LPA to bring scattered rains over parts of PH Friday

The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will bring scattered rains over parts of the country, a weather specialist said Friday.

The LPA, last tracked 135 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Mimaropa, the Visayas, and Caraga.

“We are expecting that the LPA’s trough would continue to affect and cause rains in the next 24-36 hours,” Loriedin de la Cruz of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

She added that the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression (TD).

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, especially in the afternoon.

The rest of Mindanao will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms, according to de la Cruz.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago.

Meanwhile, de la Cruz said the TD outside PAR may not have an effect on the Philippine landmass.

The TD, last tracked 2,010 km. east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, has a low chance of entering PAR, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency