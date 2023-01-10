LPA to bring scattered rains across PH

MANILA: Most parts of the country will experience scattered rain showers due to a low pressure area (LPA) spotted 705 km. east of Davao City, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Visayas, Mindanao, Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon and Masbate.

Rains caused by the northeast monsoon will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, the provinces of Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque and the rest of Bicol Region.

These areas may possibly experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

PAGASA added that the northeast monsoon will also cause light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas still prevail over the entire archipelago.

Rough seas are forecast over the eastern seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon.

Rough to very rough seas are expected over the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves, PAGASA said

Source: Philippines News Agency