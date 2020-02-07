LPA to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao Friday

Rains will pour over the Visayas and parts of Mindanao on Friday due to a low-pressure area (LPA)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), in its early morning weather forecast, said the LPA was spotted 285 kilometers east southeast of Davao City.

The Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, and the Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by a trough of LPA and the tail-end of a cold front.

Cagayan Valley, Bicol region, Aurora and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

The temperature range in Metro Manila is from 24-30 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 20-28 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 15-24 degrees Celsius; SBMA, 23-31 degrees Celsius; Lipa City, 22-28 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 24-28 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-31 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency